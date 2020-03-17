Charleston theater companies look to donations for help amid coronavirus cancellations

click to enlarge
Village Rep Facebook
Help support local theater companies during these trying times
The coronavirus has led to cancellations of events all over town, including a long list of local theater productions. Theater companies, which rely on audience support to survive, are asking for help. Here's how:
Village Repertory Co
., housed in Woolfe Street Playhouse, needs money for operational costs. You can donate on Facebook
to help them reach their goal of $7,500.
Footlight Players
is postponing their production of Matilda
and asking for help making up for lost revenue. You can donate to their fund online
PURE Theatre
is suspending their current production The Children
, which was slated to run through March 28. You can convert your ticket into a donation
, use it as a voucher for a future production, or receive a refund.