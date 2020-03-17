Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Charleston theater companies look to donations for help amid coronavirus cancellations

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM

The coronavirus has led to cancellations of events all over town, including a long list of local theater productions. Theater companies, which rely on audience support to survive, are asking for help. Here's how:

Village Repertory Co., housed in Woolfe Street Playhouse, needs money for operational costs. You can donate on Facebook to help them reach their goal of $7,500.

Footlight Players is postponing their production of Matilda and asking for help making up for lost revenue. You can donate to their fund online.

PURE Theatre is suspending their current production The Children, which was slated to run through March 28. You can convert your ticket into a donation, use it as a voucher for a future production, or receive a refund.

