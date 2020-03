Charleston theater companies look to donations for help amid coronavirus cancellations

click to enlarge Village Rep Facebook

Help support local theater companies during these trying times

The coronavirus has led to cancellations of events all over town, including a long list of local theater productions. Theater companies, which rely on audience support to survive, are asking for help. Here's how:., housed in Woolfe Street Playhouse, needs money for operational costs. You can donate on Facebook to help them reach their goal of $7,500.is postponing their production ofand asking for help making up for lost revenue. You can donate to their fund online is suspending their current production, which was slated to run through March 28. You can c onvert your ticket into a donation , use it as a voucher for a future production, or receive a refund.