Gibbes hosts two Charleston-based visiting artists this Spring

click to enlarge
-
Andrea Hazel
-
Charleston-born artist Andrea Hazel creates works that depict scenes of demolishment and displacement in the area
The Gibbes Museum of Art continues to provide access to contemporary art through their annual visiting artist series, allowing visitors to interact directly with artists.
The first visiting artists of 2020 are Charleston-based artists Andrea Hazel and Gina Iacovelli. You can visit their studios on the first floor of the Gibbes now through April 12.
Hazel is a Charleston-born photographer and painter who has specialized in watercolor since 2001. Her latest series is entitled How it Was ... Charleston in 1963
and depicts scenes of demolishment and displacement of Charleston homes and communities. "The idea was not to point a finger and blame, but to show what happened, and to remember these places," Hazel has said.
Hazel's open studio hours: Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:15-4:15 p.m.
click to enlarge
-
Gina Iacovelli
-
Gina Iacovelli's designs preserve life's memories in physical items
In her studio, Iacovelli will be demonstrating hairwork weave techniques to museum visitors on her handmade braiding table. Based in Charleston, Iacovelli is focused on reintroducing tangible keepsakes to a world that has become obsessed with digitizing their memories. Her bespoke jewelry line, Mementos Entwined, is inspired by the sentimental and mourning jewelry of the 18th and 19th centuries. Her designs are intended to preserve life’s memories in physical items.
Iacovelli's open studio hours are: Mondays, 12-2 p.m.; Fridays, 2-6 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Learn more about the visiting artist series online
.