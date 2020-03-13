Friday, March 13, 2020

Seven simple ways to support your local artists and arts organizations during the age of coronavirus

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge Head outside and take in a mural, read a book, breathe deeply - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Head outside and take in a mural, read a book, breathe deeply
Whether you're stuck inside and working from home or cautiously out and about, we've got some ways to both engage with and support the local arts during these uncertain times. If you feel sick, please stay home and check out our online arts options:

Charleston County Public Libraries plan to remain open, but if you don't want to physically head to your local library be sure to check out the variety of e-books and audio books available online (the library just bought more to make them even more accessible).

The Main Library has a new installation, too, "Rag Quilt Neighborhood," a collaboration between Sharon Cooper-Murray and Kit Loney, with the Charleston Rhizome conNECKtedTOO Tiny Business project. The installation includes a 24-foot long rag quilt road and a series of accordion books, arranged into a zigzag display along the quilt road. The installation will be on display through March 31.

Like CCPL, Redux Contemporary Art Center has canceled all upcoming events for March. The gallery will be open, though, Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m.

The Gibbes Museum of Art is currently open and operating as usual; check out current exhibitions A Return to the Grand Tour: Micromosaic Jewels from the Collection of Elizabeth Locke and Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection. You can peek into the studios of visiting artists, Andrea Hazel and Gina Iacovelli, too.
Take advantage of Charleston's early Spring weather and stroll around the city, checking out the wide variety of public art all over town. We chatted with some local muralists a few years ago who gave us the scoop on creating public art.

Speaking of outside arts opportunities, this week may be the perfect time to check out Enough Pie's Butterfly Book Nook, located on Upper King Street across the street from Food Lion. Outfitted with benches in a quaint, calm oasis, this is the perfect place to read a book or just take a few deep breaths.

Listen to local podcasts. Here's a long list to peruse. While you're at it, go ahead and download some local music, too. Our Feedback File blog is a great resource for new singles from local artists.

