Heart of Gold Gallery hosts "Women Rock" exhibit on March 18

click to enlarge Gered Mankowitz

Marianne Faithful in London, UK 1964

click to enlarge Amalie R. Rothschild

Tina Turner and Janis Joplin, Madison Square Garden, NY 1969

Women Rock: Photography Exhibit Opening @ Heart of Gold Gallery
414 Whilden St. Mt. Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC
When: Wed., March 18, 5:30-8 p.m.
Price: Free to attend

Mt. Pleasant's Heart of Gold Gallery and the Charleston Artist Collective will host a new exhibit,, opening Wed. March 18 with a reception, 5:30-8 p.m. Celebrate women's history month with photos of women rock stars like Janis Joplin and Tina Turner and famous models like Kate Moss.The exhibit will feature a wide variety of rockin' women, including actresses from the 1960s and '70s. A portion of proceeds from the sale of photographs will benefit Every Mother Counts , a nonprofit that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for everyone, everywhere.Learn more about Heart of Gold Gallery online.