Thursday, March 12, 2020

Heart of Gold Gallery hosts "Women Rock" exhibit on March 18

Rockin' ladies

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Marianne Faithful in London, UK 1964 - GERED MANKOWITZ
  • Gered Mankowitz
  • Marianne Faithful in London, UK 1964
Mt. Pleasant's Heart of Gold Gallery and the Charleston Artist Collective will host a new exhibit, Women Rock, opening Wed. March 18 with a reception, 5:30-8 p.m. Celebrate women's history month with photos of women rock stars like Janis Joplin and Tina Turner and famous models like Kate Moss.
click to enlarge Tina Turner and Janis Joplin, Madison Square Garden, NY 1969 - AMALIE R. ROTHSCHILD
  • Amalie R. Rothschild
  • Tina Turner and Janis Joplin, Madison Square Garden, NY 1969
The exhibit will feature a wide variety of rockin' women, including actresses from the 1960s and '70s. A portion of proceeds from the sale of photographs will benefit Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for everyone, everywhere.

Learn more about Heart of Gold Gallery online.
Event Details Women Rock: Photography Exhibit Opening
@ Heart of Gold Gallery
414 Whilden St.
Mt. Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC
When: Wed., March 18, 5:30-8 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS