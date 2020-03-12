Thursday, March 12, 2020
Heart of Gold Gallery hosts "Women Rock" exhibit on March 18
Rockin' ladies
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 12:40 PM
Gered Mankowitz
Marianne Faithful in London, UK 1964
Mt. Pleasant's Heart of Gold Gallery and the Charleston Artist Collective will host a new exhibit, Women Rock
, opening Wed. March 18 with a reception, 5:30-8 p.m. Celebrate women's history month with photos of women rock stars like Janis Joplin and Tina Turner and famous models like Kate Moss.
Amalie R. Rothschild
Tina Turner and Janis Joplin, Madison Square Garden, NY 1969
The exhibit will feature a wide variety of rockin' women, including actresses from the 1960s and '70s. A portion of proceeds from the sale of photographs will benefit Every Mother Counts
, a nonprofit that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for everyone, everywhere.
Learn more about Heart of Gold Gallery
online.
@ Heart of Gold Gallery
414 Whilden St.
Mt. Pleasant
Mount Pleasant,
SC
When: Wed., March 18, 5:30-8 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
