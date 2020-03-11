Introducing Gallery Elevate's roster of talented artists

-
Provided/Richard Law
-
Check out artists like Richard Law on East Bay Street starting this Spring
Elevate Gallery will open at 140 East Bay St. this spring, bringing with it a slew of new and emerging African-American artists from all over the country. Meisha Johnson opens the gallery, her second, with the hope of bringing more diverse art to downtown Charleston.
Here's a rundown of
just some
of the artists represented by Elevate Gallery (peep the slideshow to see examples of their work):
Brandon Dudley
is based in Spartanburg and specializes in portraiture.
CF Legette
creates ink and pencil works on paper.
Philadelphia-based artist Jeleata Nicole
who creates a variety of pieces, from animal portraits on plexiglass with oil to hand-painted cranial helmets (which she started painting after her son was diagnosed with Plagiocephaly).
Lynthia Edwards
says that as an artist, she's inspired by the ordinary existence of black girls raised in the South.
Georgia-based artist Richard Law
creates colorful acrylic paintings that depict scenes from his childhood.
Color-loving abstract artist Roma Osowo
was born in the British Virgin Islands and currently lives in the suburbs of Dallas.
Check out all the artists online at galleryelevate.com.