Cultivate SciArt discusses environmental impacts on Lowcountry communities on Wed. Mar. 25

Mary Jackson's large-scale work, 'Never Again,' is the largest basket of its kind, currently on display at the Gibbes.
The Gibbes Museum of Art partners with the S.C. Aquarium and Cultivate SciArt for an interactive evening on Wed. March 25, 5-8 p.m. "The Resilience of Coastal Communities: Preserving Culture, Environment, and Craft" merges art, culture, and science and is open to the public and free with registration
.
Attendees will hear from Albert George, director of conservation for the aquarium, as well as Nakia Wigfall, a Gullah historian and sweetgrass basketmaker. They'll be joined by fellow Gullah Geechee community member Queen Quet, whose newly released Gullah/Geechee novels, We Journey
and Gwine Home
, will be available for sale and signing.
George will discuss the impacts that changing climate, populations, and lifestyles have on the longstanding traditions of coastal communities. Local artist and Cultivate SciArt director, Marielena Martinez, will introduce participants to weaving with natural materials and guide individuals in making their own "natural fiber micro-tapestries,” woven works of art using natural fibers.
While participants weave, Wigfall, founder of Sweetgrass Gullah Connection, will present the history of the unique Gullah craft. She will also share a brief sweetgrass basket-making demonstration with baskets for viewing and/or sale.
Guests will tour the Gibbes’ collection of sweetgrass baskets made by renowned sweetgrass weaver Mary Jackson. Soul food appetizers and beverages will be provided by Destiny Community Cafe.
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., March 25, 5-8 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
