Monday, March 9, 2020
Tickets on sale now for comedian Iliza Shlesinger's November show in North Charleston
Shlesinger slays
Posted
by Shannon Murray
on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 10:03 AM
Topics: Comedy
click to enlarge
If you loved Iliza Shlesinger in her most recent Netflix comedy special UnVeiled
or her past specials, War Paint, Freezing Hot
, and, Confirmed Kills,
you'll be happy to know she's headed to town. This Nov. 14 you can see her at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Tickets, starting at $38.50, can be purchased online now
.
Shlesinger, for those unfamiliar with the popular stand-up comedian, is best known for her self-aware takedowns of millennial culture (she even has a special called Elder Millennial
).
In addition to her comedy, Shlesinger has a budding acting career, recently co-starring alongside Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in the movie Instant Family
.
Learn more about Shlesinger
online at iliza.com.
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 14
Price:
$38.50+
Comedy
Tags: Comedy, Iliza Shlesinger, Netflix, image, event, Image