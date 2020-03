Tickets on sale now for comedian Iliza Shlesinger's November show in North Charleston

click to enlarge Provided



Shlesinger, for those unfamiliar with the popular stand-up comedian, is best known for her self-aware takedowns of millennial culture (she even has a special called Elder Millennial).



In addition to her comedy, Shlesinger has a budding acting career, recently co-starring alongside Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in the movie Instant Family.



Iliza Shlesinger @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center 5001 Coliseum Drive North Charleston, SC When: Sat., Nov. 14 Price: $38.50+

If you loved Iliza Shlesinger in her most recent Netflix comedy specialor her past specials,, and,you'll be happy to know she's headed to town. This Nov. 14 you can see her at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Tickets, starting at $38.50, can be purchased online now