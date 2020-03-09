Monday, March 9, 2020

Tickets on sale now for comedian Iliza Shlesinger's November show in North Charleston

Shlesinger slays

Posted by Shannon Murray on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 10:03 AM

If you loved Iliza Shlesinger in her most recent Netflix comedy special UnVeiled or her past specials, War Paint, Freezing Hot, and, Confirmed Kills, you'll be happy to know she's headed to town. This Nov. 14 you can see her at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Tickets, starting at $38.50, can be purchased online now.

Shlesinger, for those unfamiliar with the popular stand-up comedian, is best known for her self-aware takedowns of millennial culture (she even has a special called Elder Millennial).

In addition to her comedy, Shlesinger has a budding acting career, recently co-starring alongside Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in the movie Instant Family.

Learn more about Shlesinger online at iliza.com. 
Event Details Iliza Shlesinger
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 14
Price: $38.50+
