Scary Mommy brings "the mother of all comedy shows" to the Gaillard this June

Scary Mommy, the online brand with a fanbase of millions
, is bringing its honest and irreverent humor to Charleston this summer with Scary Mommy Live: The Mother of All Comedy Shows
. Head to the Gaillard on Jun. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase now
.
Moms are invited to take the night off and come together for a night of stand-up comedic sets featuring exclusive video content with cameos from the most popular Scary Mommy personalities.
Scary Mommy Live brings everything that fans love about the brand’s online content to the stage, speaking the unspoken truths about motherhood.
Every day, Scary Mommy reaches millions of moms with its articles, original videos, and confessionals. Scary Mommy aims to unite, uplift, and entertain women across the country with their live show by using humor, compassion, and empowerment.
@ Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., June 26, 7:30 p.m.
(843) 242-3099
Price:
$35-$65
Comedy