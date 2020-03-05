Neema Gallery presents Growing Up Gullah Part II this Fri. March 6

click to enlarge
Dana Coleman
Coleman, a Mt. Pleasant native, depicts Lowcountry scenes in his works
Downtown's Neema Gallery hosts part two of their Growing Up Gullah art events this Fri. March 6, 5-8:30 p.m. The gallery presents work from Dana Coleman, a Mt. Pleasant native, and Richard Law, who grew up in Savannah, Ga.
During this installation the viewer will be able to explore the similarities and differences associated with growing up Gullah in South Carolina vs. Georgia. Both Coleman and Law create works that celebrate and reflect their Gullah heritage.
In addition to checking out the works of these artists, guests can enjoy bites from Germaine Jenkins, co-founder of Fresh Future Farm, and author of the newly released cookbook, Cookin' Jones: Ignite Your Culinary Spirit
. Jenkins will be signing books, too.
@ Neema Fine Art Gallery
3 Broad St.
Downtown
Charelston,
SC
When: Fri., March 6, 5-8:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
