Learn about your Irish heritage at a special lecture on Wed. March 18

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Gary Todd
-
Did your ancestors hang out at the Blarney Castle? Find out during this touring lecture series
The Ulster Historical Foundation invites the public to join Gillian Hunt and Fintan Mullan for a special Irish genealogical seminar, "Researching Your Scots-Irish and Irish Ancestors," hosted by Old St. Andrew’s Parish Church on Wed. March 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Guests will learn about aspects of Irish history and how to uncover the resources and records to learn more about their own family histories. General admission tickets
are $25, with the option of adding a tea room lunch including a meal, beverage, and dessert for an additional $15.
The seminar begins with an overview of emigration from Ireland to North America, followed by an introduction to Scots-Irish and Irish family history research. While there is a common misperception that researching Irish ancestors is impossible because of the destruction of the Public Record Office in Dublin in 1922
, Mullan and Hunt prove that there are still records and resources available.
Hunt and Mullan will discuss the records related to different churches in Ireland as well as census substitutes and other important sources for the 18th and 19th centuries.
Learn more about the USA lecture tour online
.
@ St. Andrews Parish United Methodist Church
3225 Ashley River Road
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., March 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price:
$25/GA, Additional $15/Tea Room Lunch
Lectures + Seminars