Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Learn about your Irish heritage at a special lecture on Wed. March 18

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day

Posted by Priscilla Vanartsdalen on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge Did your ancestors hang out at the Blarney Castle? Find out during this touring lecture series - FLICKR USER GARY TODD
  • Flickr user Gary Todd
  • Did your ancestors hang out at the Blarney Castle? Find out during this touring lecture series
The Ulster Historical Foundation invites the public to join Gillian Hunt and Fintan Mullan for a special Irish genealogical seminar, "Researching Your Scots-Irish and Irish Ancestors," hosted by Old St. Andrew’s Parish Church on Wed. March 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Guests will learn about aspects of Irish history and how to uncover the resources and records to learn more about their own family histories. General admission tickets are $25, with the option of adding a tea room lunch including a meal, beverage, and dessert for an additional $15.

The seminar begins with an overview of emigration from Ireland to North America, followed by an introduction to Scots-Irish and Irish family history research. While there is a common misperception that researching Irish ancestors is impossible because of the destruction of the Public Record Office in Dublin in 1922, Mullan and Hunt prove that there are still records and resources available.

Hunt and Mullan will discuss the records related to different churches in Ireland as well as census substitutes and other important sources for the 18th and 19th centuries.

Learn more about the USA lecture tour online.
Event Details Irish Family History Lecture Tour 2020
@ St. Andrews Parish United Methodist Church
3225 Ashley River Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., March 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price: $25/GA, Additional $15/Tea Room Lunch
Lectures + Seminars
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS