Tonight: Wine + Food presents a screening of "Gay Chorus Deep South"

Tonight, Mon. March 2 at 7 p.m., Charleston Wine + Food and the Charleston Music Hall present a free screening of Gay Chorus Deep South, a documentary that follows the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus on a tour of the American deep South.
The screening serves as a prelude to the chorus' inaugural performance at Wine + Food's gospel brunch on Sun. March 8. While the brunch is sold out, those interested in pursuing a ticket can always check out W + F's ticket exchange.
The documentary was filmed in 2017 in response to a wave of discriminatory anti-LGBTQ laws in Southern states and the divisive 2016 election. The chorus, comprised of over 300 singers, traveled from Mississippi to Tennessee to the Carolinas, performing in churches, community centers, and concert halls, hoping to spread a message of unity.
In a NYT article last fall, Glen Kenny writes: "The performances are impressive, tender, and sometimes funny ... Ultimately though, the documentary is able to record only small, not sweeping, changes of heart. Nevertheless, the film, like the singers, maintains a compassionate optimism."