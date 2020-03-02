James Island Arts Council presents auction and student art competition on Sat. March 7

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Check out talented local students at this fundraising event
On Sat. March 7, 5-7:30 p.m., the James Island Arts Council, in collaboration with the Town of James Island and the City of Charleston, presents its annual silent art auction and student competition at James Island Town Hall.
The auction highlights work donated by local artists and bids start as low as $5. The event is held each year as a way to raise awareness of local artists while raising money for local classrooms.
Attendees can enjoy food and drink, door prizes, raffles, and live music. Adult tickets are $5
and kids get in free. Stroll through juried student art exhibitions, including new 3D and photography categories.
Every JI arts event is also a food drive for James Island Outreach; bring cans, boxes, or bags of food to donate.
@ James Island Town Hall
1122 Dills Bluff Road
James Island,
SC
When: Sat., March 7, 5-7:30 p.m.
Price:
$5/Adults
Benefits + Fundraisers