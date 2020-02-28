Indie Grits Film Fest brings puppets, workshops, and parties to Columbia this March

click to enlarge
File photo
Aspiring filmmakers can learn what it takes to make movies at a Kindie Grits event
Started as a DIY film festival back in 2007, the annual Indie Grits Film Festival returns to Columbia for its 14th year, March 26-29.
This four-day event celebrates the visionary, experimental culture of the Southeast through film, art, and music. The festival offers media makers from across the Southeast a venue to express their interest in independent filmmaking and other art forms.
Indie Grits Labs
, the non-profit organization behind the festival, is dedicated to serving communities through media education and artist-driven projects. Indie Grits believes that independent media should be celebrated as an end in itself and chooses to feature unique films in their festival that would not likely find their way into other festivals.
This year’s film fest features Filmmaker Focus, a free series focused on supporting current filmmakers in the documentary and the doc-narrative hybrid field. This will be an open space for filmmakers to collaborate and find support in every level of their projects from pre-production to post.
File photo
File photo
Woo, yeah, Indie Grits!
The series will include work-in-progress screenings, panels, workshops, and more to provide an educational and resourceful experience for filmmakers and film-lovers alike. The full schedule for Filmmaker Focus will go live on the Indie Grits Labs website on March 1
.
Festival event favorites from previous years will return this year including the opening night party
, which takes place in four venues in Cottontown; puppet slams, thought-provoking puppetry
for an adult audience in the Columbia Museum of Art; and Kindie Grits
, a free event that welcomes future filmmakers to learn more about filmmaking.
Individual event and film tickets as well as festival passes are available for purchase online now
.