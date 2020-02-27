Thursday, February 27, 2020
National touring illusionists "The Mastersons" perform at Holy City Magic this March
21st century magic
Posted
by Christian Robinson
on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM
A nationally touring pair of illusionists, Reed and Ashton Masterson, visit Holy City Magic on March 6 and 7. The Mastersons have been featured on ABC, FOX, NBC, and CBS; they recently performed for a studio audience of 1,000 during the filming of an A&E television special.
The Mastersons present three performances in Charleston, two for adults and one that is family-friendly. Catch them on Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. and Mar. 7 at 1 (family show) and 8 p.m. Tickets are now available
.
The Mastersons bring rock star attitudes and attention-grabbing personalities with their fast-paced and edgy magic. Learn more about their "21st century magic" online at mastersonsmagic.com
.
@ Holy City Magic
49 1/2 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
sc
When: March 6-7, 8 p.m. and Sat., March 7, 1 p.m.
Price:
$20-30/person, $15/child under 12
Theater
Tags: Magic, holy city magic, mastersons, illusionist, Image