Thursday, February 27, 2020

National touring illusionists "The Mastersons" perform at Holy City Magic this March

21st century magic

Posted by Christian Robinson on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM

A nationally touring pair of illusionists, Reed and Ashton Masterson, visit Holy City Magic on March 6 and 7. The Mastersons have been featured on ABC, FOX, NBC, and CBS; they recently performed for a studio audience of 1,000 during the filming of an A&E television special.

The Mastersons present three performances in Charleston, two for adults and one that is family-friendly. Catch them on Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. and Mar. 7 at 1 (family show) and 8 p.m. Tickets are now available.

The Mastersons bring rock star attitudes and attention-grabbing personalities with their fast-paced and edgy magic. Learn more about their "21st century magic" online at mastersonsmagic.com.
Event Details The Mastersons
@ Holy City Magic
49 1/2 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, sc
When: March 6-7, 8 p.m. and Sat., March 7, 1 p.m.
Price: $20-30/person, $15/child under 12
Theater
