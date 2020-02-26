New pottery studio, Terrace Clay, now open in Riverland Terrace

Less than a year after beloved downtown clay studio Cone 10 closed downtown, a new pottery studio, Terrace Clay, is now open on James Island at 2041 Wappoo Drive. Opened by former members of Cone 10, including Myra Bowie, the studio offers hand building and wheel throwing classes.
The member-based studio hopes to provide a new home base for the local ceramics community. Take a class, peruse the goods on the "cup wall," or just chat with like-minded ceramicists.
Terrace Clay joins another Cone 10 offshoot, Studio Union CHS, an arts space that's opening in the Union Heights neighborhood this Spring. Founded by Susan Gregory and some other former Cone 10 members, Studio Union is located in an old warehouse just two miles from Cone 10's former spot on Morrison Drive.
When we chatted with Gregory last summer she said: "We're just trying to make a space where we can all work and stay without being run off again. A lot of us are trying to put down roots and make a creative life in whatever way. This feels like a great space to spread North and South."
