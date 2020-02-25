Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Grady Hendrix releases The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires this April

Freaky fun

Posted by Shannon Murray on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Head to the newly renovated Charleston Library Society on Mon. April 6 from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate the release of Grady Hendrix's new novel, The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires.

Tickets for the event are $25, which includes a signed copy of the book.

At this event Hendrix will be giving a short reading and talk about the inspiration behind his new title. The book — haunting, hair-raising, and ultimately heartwarming —is set in the 1990s, and follows a woman’s book club that takes it upon themselves to protect their community when they detect a monster in their midst.

For a more intimate experience, VIP tickets are $38. This ticket includes a private walk through the Charleston Gateway Walk to the Unitarian Church. Attendees will get the opportunity to meet Grady and have him personalize books.

Learn more about Hendrix and all of his novels (and nonfiction work) online at gradyhendrix.com.
Event Details Grady Hendrix Book Release
@ Charleston Library Society
164 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Mon., April 6, 6-8 p.m.
Price: $25+
Buy Tickets
Books + Poetry
Map
Topics: Books

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS