Grady Hendrix releases The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires this April

click to enlarge Provided

Event Details Grady Hendrix Book Release @ Charleston Library Society 164 King St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Mon., April 6, 6-8 p.m. Price: $25+ Books + Poetry Map

Head to the newly renovated Charleston Library Society on Mon. April 6 from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate the release of Grady Hendrix's new novel, Tickets for the event are $25 , which includes a signed copy of the book.At this event Hendrix will be giving a short reading and talk about the inspiration behind his new title. The book — haunting, hair-raising, and ultimately heartwarming —is set in the 1990s, and follows a woman’s book club that takes it upon themselves to protect their community when they detect a monster in their midst.For a more intimate experience, VIP tickets are $38. This ticket includes a private walk through the Charleston Gateway Walk to the Unitarian Church. Attendees will get the opportunity to meet Grady and have him personalize books.Learn more about Hendrix and all of his novels (and nonfiction work) online at gradyhendrix.com