Monday, February 24, 2020
Rewined hosts their popular warehouse sale on Sat. Feb. 29
Sniff sniff
Posted
by Shannon Murray
on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 10:48 AM
click to enlarge
-
Rewined Candles
-
If it's got a ding you get a deal
Calling all candle lovers. Rewined is having their every-once-in-a-while Warehouse Sale where you can stock up on your favorite slightly dented, dinged, mislabeled and seasonal fragrances at deeply discounted prices. Head to the warehouse (4500 Goer Drive) on Sat. Feb. 29 from 8-11 a.m.
And there's more. Not only will there be discounted Rewined candles, but shoes too. Rewined is teaming up with Charleston Shoe Company for a two-in-one sale extravaganza.
Get there early with your most durable reusable bags, rolling wagons, and suitcases.
And if you want to shop early, snag a pre-sale shopping event
ticket ($20) online.
@ Rewind Warehouse
(4500 Goer Drive)
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Feb. 29, 8-11 a.m.
Price:
Free to attend
