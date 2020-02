Rewined hosts their popular warehouse sale on Sat. Feb. 29

click to enlarge Rewined Candles

If it's got a ding you get a deal

Event Details 2020 Spring Rewined Sale @ Rewind Warehouse (4500 Goer Drive) North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Sat., Feb. 29, 8-11 a.m. Price: Free to attend Fashion + Shopping Map

Calling all candle lovers. Rewined is having their every-once-in-a-while Warehouse Sale where you can stock up on your favorite slightly dented, dinged, mislabeled and seasonal fragrances at deeply discounted prices. Head to the warehouse (4500 Goer Drive) on Sat. Feb. 29 from 8-11 a.m.And there's more. Not only will there be discounted Rewined candles, but shoes too. Rewined is teaming up with Charleston Shoe Company for a two-in-one sale extravaganza.Get there early with your most durable reusable bags, rolling wagons, and suitcases.And if you want to shop early, snag a pre-sale shopping event ticket ($20) online.