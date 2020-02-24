Monday, February 24, 2020

Rewined hosts their popular warehouse sale on Sat. Feb. 29

Sniff sniff

Posted by Shannon Murray on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge If it's got a ding you get a deal - REWINED CANDLES
  • Rewined Candles
  • If it's got a ding you get a deal
Calling all candle lovers. Rewined is having their every-once-in-a-while Warehouse Sale where you can stock up on your favorite slightly dented, dinged, mislabeled and seasonal fragrances at deeply discounted prices. Head to the warehouse (4500 Goer Drive) on Sat. Feb. 29 from 8-11 a.m.

And there's more. Not only will there be discounted Rewined candles, but shoes too. Rewined is teaming up with Charleston Shoe Company for a two-in-one sale extravaganza.

Get there early with your most durable reusable bags, rolling wagons, and suitcases.

And if you want to shop early, snag a pre-sale shopping event ticket ($20) online.
Event Details 2020 Spring Rewined Sale
@ Rewind Warehouse
(4500 Goer Drive) 
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Feb. 29, 8-11 a.m.
Price: Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS