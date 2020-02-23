Head to the 11th annual Terrace Charleston Film Festival March 5-8

click to enlarge
From Thurs. March 5- Sun. March 8 the Terrace Theater will feature a collection of local, national, and international films across a variety of genres in their 11th annual Terrace Charleston Film Festival.
In addition to over 15 film screenings, this year's festival includes panels
, with discussions after films like Deceiver
and A Nun's Curse
. Hear from the films' actors, script supervisors, and directors to get a better understand of what goes on behind the scenes.
As always the festival has a solid lineup of Jewish films, presented in partnership with the Charleston Jewish Filmfest
and the College of Charleston.
This year's Jewish films include:
Opening night movie, Resistance
, which takes place during WWII. The film tells the story of Jewish boy scouts who worked with the French Resistance to save 10,000 Jewish orphans.
Watch The Keeper
, a WWII based film about Bert Trautman, a POW who became the goalkeeper for Manchester City who overcomes prejudice and public hostility.
Incitement,
a feature film that views the 1995 assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin through the eyes of Yigal Yamir, who killed Rabin to oppose the Oslo Peace Accords. After the Sunday screening, P&C
arts writer Adam Parker will interview Incitement
's writer Ron Leshem via Skype.
Additional film fest films include:
The Roads Not Taken
, which follows a day in the life of Leo and his daughter, Molly as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind. As they weave their way through New York City, Leo’s journey takes on a hallucinatory quality as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future.
Military Wives
centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Faced with their loved ones’ absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage.
A group's unlikely investment in breeding a racehorse plan pays off as the horse rises through the ranks and puts them in the running for a national championship in the movie Dream Horse
.
On Fri. March 6 catch BURDEN
, the redemptive true story of Reverend David Kennedy, a black Baptist Minister and Civil Rights activist, who took in Michael Burden Jr., a former Klansmen who owned a KKK and Neo-Nazi paraphernalia store. The real reverend Kennedy (who is portrayed by Forest Whittaker in the film) and the film's director Andrew Heckler, will attend the screening.
Fantastic Fungi
is a "consciousness-shifting film" that takes viewers on a journey through time and scale into the earth beneath our feet. You'll learn how the fungi kingdom offers answers to some of today's most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.
