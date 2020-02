Neema Gallery presents the works of renowned photographer Cecil Williams starting this Fri. Feb. 21

Event Details The Photography of Cecil J. Williams @ Neema Fine Art Gallery 3 Broad St. Downtown Charelston, SC When: Fri., Feb. 21, 5:30-7 p.m. Price: Free to attend Visual Arts Map

Join Neema Fine Art Gallery for a special exhibition of the photography of Cecil J. Williams, who has captured iconic images of events in the South that changed America.The opening reception of the exhibition, held this Fri. Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. will include an artist talk facilitated by Neema owner, Meisha Johnson.Williams' collection of iconic photos is the most comprehensive photographic record of the Civil Rights movement in the South.After the event there will be a book signing of some of Cecil’s most celebrated photography books likeandLearn more about Neema Gallery and Williams' work online.