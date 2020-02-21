Friday, February 21, 2020

Neema Gallery presents the works of renowned photographer Cecil Williams starting this Fri. Feb. 21

Photos of the South

Posted by Shannon Murray on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 8:31 AM

Join Neema Fine Art Gallery for a special exhibition of the photography of Cecil J. Williams, who has captured iconic images of events in the South that changed America.

The opening reception of the exhibition, held this Fri. Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. will include an artist talk facilitated by Neema owner, Meisha Johnson.

Williams' collection of iconic photos is the most comprehensive photographic record of the Civil Rights movement in the South.

After the event there will be a book signing of some of Cecil’s most celebrated photography books like Out-of-the-Box in Dixie: Cecil Williams’ Photography of the South Carolina Events that Changed America and Unforgettable All the Memories We Left Behind: The Art, Design, and Photography of Cecil Williams.

Learn more about Neema Gallery and Williams' work online.  
Event Details The Photography of Cecil J. Williams
@ Neema Fine Art Gallery
3 Broad St.
Downtown
Charelston, SC
When: Fri., Feb. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
