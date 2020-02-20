Thursday, February 20, 2020

The Gibbes partners with CCPL to offer families the option to "check out" museum passes

Free museum visits are in your future

Posted by Priscilla Vanartsdalen on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 2:36 PM

click to enlarge Local families can head to the Gibbes for free with this new Gibbes/CCPL partnership - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Local families can head to the Gibbes for free with this new Gibbes/CCPL partnership
This week the Gibbes Museum of Art announced a new partnership with the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) to offer free museum admission to local families.

The Gibbes will provide 15 family-level memberships that can be "checked out" at all CCPL branch locations. The passes will allow up to two adults and all related children or grandchildren under the age of 18 to be admitted to the museum for free.

Angela Mack, executive director of the Gibbes, says: "This partnership embodies everything that we stand for. It’s important to us that everyone has the ability to learn and discover art. We strive to enhance lives through art by enabling visitors of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to learn, to discover, and to be inspired by the creative process."
Related Already cheaper and just a little louder, Charleston libraries are about to get a lot nicer, too: Checking In
Already cheaper and just a little louder, Charleston libraries are about to get a lot nicer, too
Checking In
It's a Wednesday morning and Rebecca Boie sits alone in a sun-lit conference room at the corner of the Dorchester Road Regional Library.
By Adam Manno
Features
Membership passes are available to be checked out for one week by library cardholders at their local branch. Passes may not be renewed and can only be checked out on an adult cardholder’s card with a limit of one pass checkout per card.

Community engagement manager at CCPL, Devon Andrews says: "It’s crucial that all members of the community have the ability to experience this connection to culture and the arts, and by removing the barrier that may be caused by admission prices, we hope to empower more people to access this amazing resource."

Learn more about CCPL and the Gibbes online

Tags: , , , , , ,

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS