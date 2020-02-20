The Gibbes partners with CCPL to offer families the option to "check out" museum passes

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Local families can head to the Gibbes for free with this new Gibbes/CCPL partnership
This week the Gibbes Museum of Art announced a new partnership with the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) to offer free museum admission to local families.
The Gibbes will provide 15 family-level memberships that can be "checked out" at all CCPL branch locations. The passes will allow up to two adults and all related children or grandchildren under the age of 18 to be admitted to the museum for free.
Angela Mack, executive director of the Gibbes, says: "This partnership embodies everything that we stand for. It’s important to us that everyone has the ability to learn and discover art. We strive to enhance lives through art by enabling visitors of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to learn, to discover, and to be inspired by the creative process."
Membership passes are available to be checked out for one week by library cardholders at their local branch. Passes may not be renewed and can only be checked out on an adult cardholder’s card with a limit of one pass checkout per card.
Community engagement manager at CCPL, Devon Andrews says: "It’s crucial that all members of the community have the ability to experience this connection to culture and the arts, and by removing the barrier that may be caused by admission prices, we hope to empower more people to access this amazing resource."
Learn more about CCPL
and the Gibbes online
.