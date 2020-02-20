Call for submissions: South Carolina Novel Prize now open

click to enlarge
Got a manuscript that you think is pretty darn good? Submit it to the South Carolina Novel Prize competition
South Carolina writers can now submit their manuscripts to be considered for the 2020 South Carolina Novel Prize, which recognizes the state's exceptional writers. The winner of this highly competitive biennial contest will receive a book contract with Hub City Press, an award-winning independent press founded in Spartanburg, S.C.
Submissions can be made now through March 15
on the South Carolina Arts Commission website, with a $35 processing fee. Manuscripts between 150 and 400 single-spaced pages written solely by the applicant are eligible for submission. A copy of the applicant’s current resume must also be submitted for contest entry.
Submissions will be reviewed anonymously by a panel of judges who will make their selection on the basis of artistic merit after two rounds of judging. The five final novels will be judged in the third round by author Stephanie Powell Watts
, whose short story collection, We Are Taking Only What We Need
, won the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.
In addition to receiving a book contract with Hub City Press, the winning author will receive a $1,000 advance against royalties and 2,000 copies of their winning work published by Hub City Press to be distributed nationwide in 2021. The winner will also receive invitations from the College of Charleston, South Carolina Humanities, and the South Carolina State Library to make special book signing appearances at select events.
The contest winner will be notified during the summer of 2020. The S.C. Novel Prize is funded by the South Carolina Arts Commission, Hub City Press, and South Carolina Humanities.