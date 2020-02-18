Charleston Parks Conservancy presents springtime exhibit featuring five floral artists

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Hitomi Gilliam joins four other floral artists at this special flower powered event
The Charleston Parks Conservancy
invites the public to think outside of the vase with their new exhibit, Swoon to the Rose: A Flower Art Collaboration
. The springtime exhibit is a part of the Conservancy’s Art in the Parks Program, aiming to encourage guests to re-imagine the role of flowers in public spaces, parks, and more.
Swoon to the Rose
will run from March 26 to April 16 at the Charleston Parks Conservancy office, located at 720 Magnolia Road, Suite 25 in West Ashley. The exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Featured floral art at the event will include work from five floral artists including international artist Hitomi Gilliam, as well as Scott Hasty, Rebecca Raymond, and Jorge Uribe.
Jim Martin, director of horticulture for the Conservancy, has been studying floral design for 15 years and hopes this exhibition will demonstrate how simple it can be to incorporate flowers into one’s everyday lifestyle. His goal is to open minds to new methods of using flowers that go beyond a vase.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Forget a vase, these works of art think outside of their traditional vessel
Martin said, “The No. 1 goal of Swoon to the Rose
is for people to see things they haven’t seen before or see things in a different way. We want people to be inspired to think about using flowers in a flowered art form at home.”
The exhibition will include four themes: Charleston and its rose; hanging flowers and decor; incorporating flowers into everyday living; and supporting local flower farming. The flowers for each of these exhibits will be donated by Lowcountry Flower Growers.
Workshops and demonstrations will be offered throughout the three-week exhibit to give guests hands-on opportunities to learn new ways to incorporate local flowers in their homes and lives. Interactive displays will also allow visitors to create their own floral art and ask questions about the displayed floral creations.
Swoon to the Rose will come to a close on April 16 with the Magnolia Concert Series at Magnolia Park and Community Garden next to the Conservancy office.
@ Charleston Parks Conservancy
720 Magnolia Rd.
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through April 16
Price:
Free to attend
Nature + Pets and Exhibits