Johns Island artist creates North Charleston Arts Fest 2020 poster design, "Oak Circus"

Event Details North Charleston Arts Fest When: April 29-May 3 Price: Prices vary Festivals + Events

The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department recently announced Christine Bush Roman of Johns Island as the winner of the statewide 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest poster design competition. The mixed-media painting by Roman, "Oak Circus," will be used to promote the 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest.The festival takes place this coming April 29-May 3.Roman was awarded a $500 cash prize for her winning piece that has now also become part of the City of North Charleston’s public art collection.Selected from 75 entries submitted by S.C. artists, "Oak Circus" was created by Roman specifically for the Arts Fest, using acrylic, ink, pastel, and fabric. Roman recalls the process behind the creation of her painting: “When beginning this piece, I knew I wanted to illustrate the vibrancy and emotion of all kinds of creators coming together to share their work.”She continues, “I began the painting with the simplified image of an oak tree spreading its branches because the oak is such a well-known visual for the Lowcountry. The tree is also an iconic symbol across many cultures of growth, transformation, unity, and enlightenment."An exhibition featuring Roman’s winning piece, "Oak Circus," as well as her mixed media paintings will be displayed at the North Charleston City Gallery through the month of May. The public is invited to meet the artist at the gallery during the Arts Fest opening celebration, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wed. Apr. 29. Admission and parking are free.