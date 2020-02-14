Friday, February 14, 2020
Local artist Connor Lock unveils pump-up mural for new downtown boxing gym
Find it at 2 Carlson Court
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 11:56 AM
click to enlarge
-
Connelly Hardaway
-
If this image doesn't make you want to smash some shit (in a good way), we don't know what will
It's hard to miss Connor Lock and co.'s latest work of art — a giant mural on the side of Grit Box, a new workout studio downtown. Lock's company, S E V E N, recently completed the mural, which bears the words "Fight for what's right," inspired by Grit Box owner Cody Cooper's life mantra.
Grit Box's downtown location, 2 Carlson Court, is the former spot of The Southern, a contemporary art gallery. While we were bummed when The Southern closed, we're happy to see a local business owner has moved in — and is championing local art, to boot.
click to enlarge
-
Connelly Hardaway
-
Grit Box has a location at 2 Carlson Court and one in West Ashley
In an Instagram post
describing the mural, Lock says: "When thinking of his life mantra of 'fight for what's right,' the concept of the brick-busting-pulsing heart of the city was born ... This piece acts as inspiration for the Charleston community and as a daily reminder to any of its viewers to ask themselves 'am I fighting for what's right?'"
