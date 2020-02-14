Friday, February 14, 2020

Local artist Connor Lock unveils pump-up mural for new downtown boxing gym

Find it at 2 Carlson Court

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge If this image doesn't make you want to smash some shit (in a good way), we don't know what will - CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway
  • If this image doesn't make you want to smash some shit (in a good way), we don't know what will
It's hard to miss Connor Lock and co.'s latest work of art — a giant mural on the side of Grit Box, a new workout studio downtown. Lock's company, S E V E N, recently completed the mural, which bears the words "Fight for what's right," inspired by Grit Box owner Cody Cooper's life mantra.

Grit Box's downtown location, 2 Carlson Court, is the former spot of The Southern, a contemporary art gallery. While we were bummed when The Southern closed, we're happy to see a local business owner has moved in — and is championing local art, to boot. 
click to enlarge Grit Box has a location at 2 Carlson Court and one in West Ashley - CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway
  • Grit Box has a location at 2 Carlson Court and one in West Ashley
In an Instagram post describing the mural, Lock says: "When thinking of his life mantra of 'fight for what's right,' the concept of the brick-busting-pulsing heart of the city was born ... This piece acts as inspiration for the Charleston community and as a daily reminder to any of its viewers to ask themselves 'am I fighting for what's right?'"
Location Details Grit Box Downtown
Grit Box Downtown
2 Carlson Court
Downtown
Charleston, sc
(843) 709-2233
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS