Photography exhibition Iconic Charleston opens at 10 WestEdge Wed. Feb. 19

click to enlarge Steven Hyatt

Event Details Iconic Charleston @ 10 WestEdge 10 WestEdge St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Wed., Feb. 19, 5-7 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Aug. 19 Price: Free to attend Visual Arts Map

The scenes of Charleston, from church steeples to shrimp boats, will be featured and celebrated at the opening of a new exhibition,, presented by Miller Gallery and on display at 10 WestEdge starting Wed. Feb. 19.From 5-7 p.m. attendees will be treated to sips and artful charcuterie arrangements by The Cheers Experience.Pay homage to the beauty of Charleston captured through the lens of local artists Station 28.5, Steven Hyatt, Joe Fishburne, Justin Morris, and Joanna Lloyd. The exhibition will be on display for six months.