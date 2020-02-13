Freshfields Village hosts a weekend of art and film Feb. 14-17

click to enlarge
-
David Hambridge
-
Learn more about the last male northern white rhino in the world this weekend
Freshfields Village and the Benjamin Walls Gallery
present a weekend-long art exhibit and pre-release screening of Kifaru
, a documentary about the lives of two Kenyans who join a conservancy's rhino caretaker unit.
Walls is both a photographer and environmentalist who captures landscapes from all over the world. Check out new works in Walls' eponymous gallery this weekend, Feb. 14-Feb. 17.
The first screening of Kifaru
is already full, so be sure to sign up for the screening
on Sun. Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.
Walls worked on Kifaru
as an executive producer, joining director David Hambridge, who began work on the film in 2015. Hambridge was moved by the relationship between the caretakers and the rhino; his goal is to not only have the world experience the loss of an animal to extinction, but to feel it.
The film takes place at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy's rhino caretaker unit: a small group that works to take care of the last male northern white rhino in the world, named Sudan. The film spans the first four years of the recruits' time on the job, putting on display both the joys and despairs of wildlife conservation.
@ Freshfields Village
149 Village Green Lane
Kiawah
Johns Island,
SC
When: Sat., Feb. 15, 4-6 p.m.
(843) 972-0712
Price:
Free
Film + Radio