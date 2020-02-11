Master teacher Samantha Salters leads a West African dance workshop this Sat. Feb. 15

click to enlarge Facebook

Event Details CCSMS West African Community Dance Class @ Charleston Charter School for Math and Science 1002 King Street Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., Feb. 15, 12-2 p.m. Price: $20/adult, $10/student, $25/parent & student

Master teacher Samantha Salters hosts a two hour West African dance intensive workshop at Charleston Charter School for Math and Science (CCSMS) Auditorium from 12-2 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 15.Tickets are $20/adult, $10/student, or $25/parent and student. The proceeds from this community class cover the cost of a three-day, in-school workshop for CCSMS students.Salters leads the class, accompanied by live music from special guests master percussionist Kofi Agyei and friends.A professor at George Mason University, Salters performs with the distinguished Coyoba Dance Theater in Washington, D.C. She holds a Masters of Fine Arts in dance as well as Comparative Ethnic (Africana) Studies.