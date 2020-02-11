Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Master teacher Samantha Salters leads a West African dance workshop this Sat. Feb. 15

Alexa, play West African percussion music

Posted by Shannon Murray on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 1:15 PM

Master teacher Samantha Salters hosts a two hour West African dance intensive workshop at Charleston Charter School for Math and Science (CCSMS) Auditorium from 12-2 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 15.

Tickets are $20/adult, $10/student, or $25/parent and student. The proceeds from this community class cover the cost of a three-day, in-school workshop for CCSMS students.

Salters leads the class, accompanied by live music from special guests master percussionist Kofi Agyei and friends.

A professor at George Mason University, Salters performs with the distinguished Coyoba Dance Theater in Washington, D.C. She holds a Masters of Fine Arts in dance as well as Comparative Ethnic (Africana) Studies.
Event Details CCSMS West African Community Dance Class
@ Charleston Charter School for Math and Science
1002 King Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Feb. 15, 12-2 p.m.
Price: $20/adult, $10/student, $25/parent & student
