Master teacher Samantha Salters leads a West African dance workshop this Sat. Feb. 15
Alexa, play West African percussion music
by Shannon Murray
on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 1:15 PM
Master teacher Samantha Salters hosts a two hour West African dance intensive workshop at Charleston Charter School for Math and Science (CCSMS) Auditorium from 12-2 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 15.
Tickets are $20/adult, $10/student, or $25/parent and student. The proceeds from this community class cover the cost of a three-day, in-school workshop for CCSMS students.
Salters leads the class, accompanied by live music from special guests master percussionist Kofi Agyei and friends.
A professor at George Mason University, Salters performs with the distinguished Coyoba Dance Theater in Washington, D.C. She holds a Masters of Fine Arts in dance as well as Comparative Ethnic (Africana) Studies.
@ Charleston Charter School for Math and Science
1002 King Street
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Feb. 15, 12-2 p.m.
Price:
$20/adult, $10/student, $25/parent & student
