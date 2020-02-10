Monday, February 10, 2020

Yo Art! gets a new director, hosts inaugural benefit auction this March

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 8:05 AM

Greg Colleton takes over as Yo Art's executive director this April. Join him at a special fundraising event this March
  Greg Colleton takes over as Yo Art's executive director this April. Join him at a special fundraising event this March
Yo Art, a local organization that brings technology-driven arts to Title I schools, gets a new executive director this April. Greg Colleton, who served as Redux Contemporary Art Center's director of operations for the past six years, and as Yo Art's director of development since October, will take the reins from its current director, Elizabeth Bowers.

The organization, which has been around for 12 years, hosts its inaugural benefit party on March 26. As Colleton says, the organization is still growing, and this benefit will help extend its reach.

Help Yo Art grow — and have a good time, of course — on Thurs. March 26, 7-10 p.m. at Harborside East (an event venue in Mt. Pleasant). Tickets are just $35 ($50/pair) and can be purchased online.

The benefit auction features specialty cocktails crafted by the Cocktail Bandits, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment from the Yum Yum Boys Jazz Band. Attendees can bid on local goods, services, and art work during both a live and silent auction.

Learn more about Yo Art online at yoartinc.org.
Event Details Yo Art! Benefit Auction
@ Harborside East
28 Bridgeside Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, S.C.
When: Thu., March 26, 7-10 p.m.
Price: $50/two tickets, $35/single ticket
