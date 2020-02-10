Maari Suorsa's eXcess boXes is back at the Tin Roof

Provided

Event Details eXcess boXes @ The Tin Roof 1117 Magnolia Road West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Sun., Feb. 16, 7 p.m. Price: $10/person Comedy Map

On Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. eXcess boXes, an all-female comedy show, returns. Head to the Tin Roof to hear funnies from gals like Maari Suorsa, Lindsay Collins, Camille Lowman, Meredith Kidd, Lily Stanton, and Kate Ritchie.The event is all-ages and tickets are just $10.All of these performers bring their own voices to the show in sketches and segments that touch on topics from hot dogs to equal rights. It's like nothing you've seen in Charleston before.