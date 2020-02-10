Monday, February 10, 2020
Maari Suorsa's eXcess boXes is back at the Tin Roof
From the gals for the gals (and everyone else)
by Shannon Murray
on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 2:28 PM
On Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. eXcess boXes, an all-female comedy show, returns. Head to the Tin Roof to hear funnies from gals like Maari Suorsa, Lindsay Collins, Camille Lowman, Meredith Kidd, Lily Stanton, and Kate Ritchie.
The event is all-ages and tickets are just $10.
All of these performers bring their own voices to the show in sketches and segments that touch on topics from hot dogs to equal rights. It's like nothing you've seen in Charleston before.
@ The Tin Roof
1117 Magnolia Road
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
Price:
$10/person
