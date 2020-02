Join Redux for art camp at Wildacres, N.C. this summer and fall

click to enlarge Provided

Do something for you this summer

Escape the Charleston heat and spur the creativity in your right side brain with a week-long immersive art experience atop Pompey's Knob, a mountain near the Blue Ridge Parkway.While there, you can pick a medium to focus on to develop your expert (or mediocre) art skills. These include clay, painting and drawing, plein air, watercolor, collage and multi-media, jewelry, and photography. During this time you will be able to complete a number of your own original pieces.Week I — July 12-18Week II— July 19-25Week III — October 12-18The average cost is $775 , but the cost is dependent on the art medium that you choose. Register online or email tai@reduxstudios.org with any questions.