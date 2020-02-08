Saturday, February 8, 2020
Join Redux for art camp at Wildacres, N.C. this summer and fall
Who says art classes are just for the kids?
Posted
by Shannon Murray
on Sat, Feb 8, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Topics: Visual Arts
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Do something for you this summer
Escape the Charleston heat and spur the creativity in your right side brain with a week-long immersive art experience atop Pompey's Knob, a mountain near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
While there, you can pick a medium to focus on to develop your expert (or mediocre) art skills. These include clay, painting and drawing, plein air, watercolor, collage and multi-media, jewelry, and photography. During this time you will be able to complete a number of your own original pieces.
There are three weeks of dates and art mediums to choose from:
Week I — July 12-18
Week II— July 19-25
Week III — October 12-18
The average cost is $775
, but the cost is dependent on the art medium that you choose.
Register online
or email tai@reduxstudios.org with any questions.
Tags: Redux Contemporary Art Center, summer camp, art camp, Blue ridge Parkway, register now, art classes, Image