Gaillard Center wins Verner Award for outstanding achievement and contributions to the arts

The South Carolina Arts Commission has announced this year's six recipients of the Elizabeth O'Neill Verner Governor's Award for the Arts. The Gaillard Center takes home the award in the organization category, recognized for its "outstanding achievement and contributions to the arts in South Carolina."
In a press release SCAC chairwoman Dee Crawford said, "By taking our arts community to new levels, they are elevating our state as well. With the Verner Award, we celebrate their achievements and thank them for enriching life and culture here in South Carolina."
The Gaillard Center's education and community program has provided arts-enhanced education programs to over 130 local schools, impacting more than 67,000 students in the past four years. The Charleston Symphony also calls the Gaillard Center home.
The awards will be presented along with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage awards at the 2020 South Carolina Arts Awards on Wed. May 6 at the USC Alumni Center in Columbia.
Learn more about the SCAC and other Verner Award winners online
