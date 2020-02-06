Writer Rebecca Traister will headline WREN summit this April in Columbia

The Women's Rights and Empowerment Network recently announced that their annual summit, held in downtown Columbia, will feature keynote comments from NYT best-selling writer Rebecca Traister.
Traister writes about politics, media, and entertainment. She is the author of All the Single Ladies and Good and Mad and appears in New York magazine, on CBS News, and other national outlets.
Tickets to the event, held at the Columbia Museum of Art on Mon. April 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets to the summit, Mobilizing the Movement, ($45) are available online.
WREN is one of the most vocal S.C. groups that advocates on behalf of women's issues at the state level.
In a press release, WREN CEO Ann Warner said: "2020 will be a pivotal year, but it is particularly important for women in South Carolina. WREN is excited to hear from Rebecca about how we can use this moment and our voices to further the movement. We hope attendees from all backgrounds, industries and passions will join us in the movement."