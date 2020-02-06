Thursday, February 6, 2020

New arts space hosts renowned video artist and all-female photography show

The Space is now open

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 11:27 AM

The Space is a new downtown spot, located at 2143 Heriot St., that serves as a photo studio, open art gallery, and private studio space. Owners and photographers Mark Stetler and Caroline Knopf want The Space to serve all local artists — and they're proving their point with two cool upcoming events.

The first is a Camera Works Cafe (a lecture/workshop series created by Stetler years ago), held this Thurs. Feb. 6, 6-9 p.m. at The Space. Paul Tschinkel will screen his documentaries on Cindy Sherman and Nan Goldin.

Tschinkel is the creator, producer, and director of ART/new york, a video series on contemporary art. The series started in 1979 and focuses on the visual arts, bringing artists and exhibitions to a broad public. 
On Thurs. Feb. 13 The Space hosts its first art show, Portraits, Politics, Panoramas, with a reception from 6-9 p.m. The all-female show features an all-star lineup of photographers including Leslie Burns, Celie Dailey, Alice Keeney, Caroline Knopf, Nancy Marshall, Callie Shell, Nickie Stone, Michelle VanParys, and Karen Vournakis.

Learn more about The Space online.
