New arts space hosts renowned video artist and all-female photography show

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
See a documentary about Cindy Sherman, screened by Paul Tschinkel himself this Thurs. Feb. 6
The Space is a new downtown spot, located at 2143 Heriot St., that serves as a photo studio, open art gallery, and private studio space. Owners and photographers Mark Stetler and Caroline Knopf want The Space to serve all local artists — and they're proving their point with two cool upcoming events.
The first is a Camera Works Cafe
(a lecture/workshop series created by Stetler years ago), held this Thurs. Feb. 6, 6-9 p.m. at The Space. Paul Tschinkel will screen his documentaries on Cindy Sherman and Nan Goldin.
Tschinkel is the creator, producer, and director of ART/new york
, a video series on contemporary art. The series started in 1979 and focuses on the visual arts, bringing artists and exhibitions to a broad public.
@ The Space
2143 Heriot Street
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Feb. 6, 6-9 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Film + Radio
On Thurs. Feb. 13 The Space hosts its first art show, Portraits, Politics, Panorama
s, with a reception from 6-9 p.m. The all-female show features an all-star lineup of photographers including Leslie Burns, Celie Dailey, Alice Keeney, Caroline Knopf, Nancy Marshall, Callie Shell, Nickie Stone, Michelle VanParys, and Karen Vournakis.
Learn more about The Space online
.
@ The Space
2143 Heriot Street
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Feb. 13, 6-9 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Visual Arts