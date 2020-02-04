South Carolina Historical Society's winter lecture series kicks off on Tues. Feb. 4

click to enlarge Kevin Maurice

The South Carolina Historical Society's 2020 Winter Lecture Series begins this Tues. Feb. 4. SCHS has kept this series running for over 10 years and they continue the tradition with speakers that include accredited professors, historians, and authors from around the state.



The lectures take place every Tuesday in February at First Baptist Church at 61 Church St., 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $50/season pass or $15 per lecture, with discounted options available for society members. You can buy tickets online.



Here's the lineup:

On Feb. 4 Patrick McCawley presents The Revolution of 1719. McCawley is the South Carolina Department of Archives and History Accessions and Records Management Supervisor. He has also co-authored a guide on South Carolina Civil War Records. His lecture will be about the fascinating, bloodless revolution that occurred in South Carolina several decades before the birth of the United States.

On Feb. 11 by Bill Davies presents South Carolina's Lost Hundred Years. Davies is a retired attorney from Columbia and Edisto Island, and is heavily involved in the South Carolina Historical Society, the SC Archives and History Foundation, and the Liberty Trail. His lecture will discuss the lost century of history from Columbus' landing in 1492 till the founding of Jamestown in 1607 and the Spanish settlement that was founded in this time.

On Feb. 18 Dr. Richard Porcher speaks on Silk, Rice, Indigo, and Sea Island Cotton; Crops that made the Wealth of the Early Lowcountry. Porcher, a Citadel professor for over 33 years, recently received the 2007 SC Environmentalist of the Year Award. And just this past December, he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto. His lecture will incorporate the extensive knowledge of the Lowcountry's fauna he has gained from authoring several books on the subject.

On Feb. 25 Dr. Larry Rowland will speak on The Most Dangerous and Consequential War in Colonial American History. A Distinguished Professor Emeritus of History for the University of South Carolina Beaufort, Rowland is the author of numerous articles and book reviews on South Carolina and Sea Island history.