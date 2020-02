Artists create one-of-a-kind artworks for Society 1858's Winter Party raffle

Provided

Event Details Amy P. Coy Forum and Winter Party @ Gibbes Museum of Art 135 Meeting St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Thu., Feb. 6, 6 p.m. and Fri., Feb. 7, 8-11 p.m. Price: $46/forum, $116/party Festivals + Events, Benefits + Fundraisers and Lectures + Seminars Map

Society 1858's annual winter party takes place next Fri. Feb. 7, celebrating all things art — including this year's prize winner Donté K. Hayes — with an evening full of (even more) art, wine, and food. As always the party features a raffle of artworks, and this year's pieces are pretty special. Susan Gregory , a ceramic artist, and, a photographer who works in landscapes and portraitsThe next "pair" is actually a three-person group including, a ceramic artist and husband/wife duo, owners of Robert Lange Studios (and artists in their own right)and Megan Aline Susan Klein , a ceramic artist whose sculptures tend toward the abstract, and Adam Eddy , an abstract painter Allison McDermott , a ceramic artist and Camela Guevara , a painter and multimedia artist Ruth Ballou , a ceramic artist who creates functional art in the form of mugs, tumblers, and shot glasses, and Kristy Bishop , a textile artist Annie Lee , who creates ceramic artwork in the form of sturdy objects like concrete blocks and stone and Jena Pallar , who works in a large variety of artistic mediums but primarily creates sculptures relating to the human form, and Lese Corrigan , a painter who captures landscapes and cityscapes

Jeff Kopish , a sculptural ceramic artist,andan artist who creates miniature-scale sculptures using salvaged materials