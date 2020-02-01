Saturday, February 1, 2020

Artists create one-of-a-kind artworks for Society 1858's Winter Party raffle

Collaboration is the name of the game

Posted by Christian Robinson on Sat, Feb 1, 2020 at 9:31 PM

Jena Pallar and Lese Corrigan's work in progress - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Jena Pallar and Lese Corrigan's work in progress
Society 1858's annual winter party takes place next Fri. Feb. 7, celebrating all things art — including this year's prize winner Donté K. Hayes — with an evening full of (even more) art, wine, and food. As always the party features a raffle of artworks, and this year's pieces are pretty special.
Society 1858 has invited pairs of Charleston-based artists working in ceramics and multi-media to work together and create one-of-a-kind sculptures for the winter party raffle.

Here's the lineup:

Susan Gregory, a ceramic artist, and Dontre Major, a photographer who works in landscapes and portraits

The next "pair" is actually a three-person group including Maria White, a ceramic artist and husband/wife duo, owners of Robert Lange Studios (and artists in their own right) Robert Lange and Megan Aline

Susan Klein, a ceramic artist whose sculptures tend toward the abstract, and Adam Eddy, an abstract painter

Allison McDermott, a ceramic artist and Camela Guevara, a painter and multimedia artist

Ruth Ballou, a ceramic artist who creates functional art in the form of mugs, tumblers, and shot glasses, and Kristy Bishop, a textile artist   

Fiorenzo Berardozzi, a ceramic artist whose work can be found at Husk, is working with Tim Hussey, an abstract painter

click to enlarge We're excited to see what McDermott and Guevara's final work of art looks like - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • We're excited to see what McDermott and Guevara's final work of art looks like
Annie Lee, who creates ceramic artwork in the form of sturdy objects like concrete blocks and stone and Jocelyn Châteauvert, an artist who creates artwork primarily with paper

Jena Pallar, who works in a large variety of artistic mediums but primarily creates sculptures relating to the human form, and Lese Corrigan, a painter who captures landscapes and cityscapes

Jeff Kopish, a sculptural ceramic artist,and Hirona Matsuda, an artist who creates miniature-scale sculptures using salvaged materials

Liv Antonecchia, who creates ceramic art in the form of various desserts, and Matt Wilson, who creates sculptures using recycled materials
Event Details Amy P. Coy Forum and Winter Party
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Feb. 6, 6 p.m. and Fri., Feb. 7, 8-11 p.m.
Price: $46/forum, $116/party
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events, Benefits + Fundraisers and Lectures + Seminars
Map

