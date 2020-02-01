Artists create one-of-a-kind artworks for Society 1858's Winter Party raffle

Gibbes awards Georgia-based ceramicist Donté K. Hayes with 1858 Prize

Celebrating Southern art

This week the Gibbes Museum of Art announced their 2019 winner for their annual 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art. Donté K. Hayes, a Georgia-based ceramicist, explores themes in Afrofuturism — a projected vision of an imagined future which critiques the historical and cultural events of the African diaspora.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock