Artists create one-of-a-kind artworks for Society 1858's Winter Party raffle

Jena Pallar and Lese Corrigan's work in progress
Society 1858's annual winter party takes place next Fri. Feb. 7, celebrating all things art — including this year's prize winner Donté K. Hayes — with an evening full of (even more) art, wine, and food. As always the party features a raffle of artworks, and this year's pieces are pretty special.
Society 1858 has invited pairs of Charleston-based artists working in ceramics and multi-media to work together and create one-of-a-kind sculptures for the winter party raffle.
Here's the lineup:
Susan Gregory
, a ceramic artist, and Dontre Major
, a photographer who works in landscapes and portraits
The next "pair" is actually a three-person group including Maria White
, a ceramic artist and husband/wife duo, owners of Robert Lange Studios (and artists in their own right) Robert Lange
and Megan Aline
Susan Klein
, a ceramic artist whose sculptures tend toward the abstract, and Adam Eddy
, an abstract painter
Allison McDermott
, a ceramic artist and Camela Guevara
, a painter and multimedia artist
Ruth Ballou
, a ceramic artist who creates functional art in the form of mugs, tumblers, and shot glasses, and Kristy Bishop
, a textile artist
Fiorenzo Berardozzi, a ceramic artist whose work can be found at Husk, is working with Tim Hussey, an abstract painter
We're excited to see what McDermott and Guevara's final work of art looks like
, who creates ceramic artwork in the form of sturdy objects like concrete blocks and stone and Jocelyn Châteauvert, an artist who creates artwork primarily with paper
Jena Pallar
, who works in a large variety of artistic mediums but primarily creates sculptures relating to the human form, and Lese Corrigan
, a painter who captures landscapes and cityscapes
Jeff Kopish
, a sculptural ceramic artist,and Hirona Matsuda,
an artist who creates miniature-scale sculptures using salvaged materials
Liv Antonecchia, who creates ceramic art in the form of various desserts, and Matt Wilson, who creates sculptures using recycled materials
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Feb. 6, 6 p.m. and Fri., Feb. 7, 8-11 p.m.
Price:
$46/forum, $116/party
