Just in time for Valentine's Day you can get pet portraits with AccuPhotoLab and Studio

Love is in the (h)air

We all want photos taken of our beautiful beloved furry friends, and starting this weekend you have your chance. Fur the next two weekends, AccuPhotoLab and Studio will be holding 15 minute mini studio sessions for your dogs for $80.Printable photos will be delivered electronically.Half of the proceeds will go toward Pet Helpers Adoption Center whose mission is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable cats and dogs by keeping all animals until adopted. They also provide low cost spay/neuter surgeries and humane education programs.Call (843) 571-4817 or email accuphoto17@gmail.com to set up an appointment.