Friday, January 31, 2020
Just in time for Valentine's Day you can get pet portraits with AccuPhotoLab and Studio
Snap, snap, bark
Posted
by Shannon Murray
on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 2:28 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Love is in the (h)air
We all want photos taken of our beautiful beloved furry friends, and starting this weekend you have your chance. Fur the next two weekends, AccuPhotoLab and Studio will be holding 15 minute mini studio sessions for your dogs for $80.
Printable photos will be delivered electronically.
Half of the proceeds will go toward Pet Helpers Adoption Center
whose mission is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable cats and dogs by keeping all animals until adopted. They also provide low cost spay/neuter surgeries and humane education programs.
Call (843) 571-4817 or email accuphoto17@gmail.com
to set up an appointment.
@ AccuPhotoLab & Studio
2026 Savannah Hwy.
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun., Feb. 2, 1-4 p.m., Sat., Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 9, 1-4 p.m.
(843) 571-4817
Price:
$80
Festivals + Events
Tags: AccuPhotoLab, Pet Helpers, Image