Dave Chappelle partied with Bill Murray at Rec Room, did a couple shows, and made a few calls while in Charleston for Andrew Yang

Dave Chappelle made a whirlwind trip through Charleston on Thursday, in town for two shows at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in support of presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
But he didn't leave before he spent a few minutes with Bill Murray at Recovery Room downtown after the show.
Courtesy Boston DiMattia/Rec Room
Recovery Room treated Chappelle's resident music man, DJ Trauma, Thursday night
In one of the more epic photos dropped onto Charleston's Instagram feeds in recent memory, Chappelle is pictured on Rec Room's account at the pool table with comedian Michelle Wolf (who opened), the Rec Room crew including owner Boston DiMattia, DJ Trauma, and oh yea, Bill Murray.
(Murray lives in Charleston and is a part owner of the RiverDogs and several restaurants in town.)
In Rec Room's Instagram stories
you see Chappelle standing on a table and letting the crowd know that "I love you, but I don't want to take any fucking pictures." (OK, fair.) He added that he just wants to "party like a rockstar."
DiMattia tells the City Paper
that Chappelle and crew showed up about 1:15 a.m. and had their own security crew (OK, fair). Chappelle and Murray hung out on the patio out back and stuck around for 15 minutes after close to let things die down, then rolled out. "Everyone was super nice," DiMattia says.
Chappelle also played a Yang benefit show in Columbia on Wednesday night.
Before taking to the stage Thursday night, Chappelle stopped by a gathering of volunteers for the Yang campaign in North Charleston:
Chappelle endorsed Yang earlier this month, announcing his support of the businessman presidential candidate running on a primary platform of providing universal basic income (UBI), a $12,000 baseline income to all Americans.
Sam Spence
Chappelle stopped by a gathering of Andrew Yang campaign volunteers in North Charleston on Jan. 30 2020
In between trying to make a few phone calls after talking with volunteers and posing for selfies, the comedian said he thought UBI was a real chance to make a difference in the lives of low-income families.
Asked whether he thought Yang could win the S.C. Democratic primary on Feb. 29, Chappelle said, "I don't count odds, I just say what I believe."
Teaser image used with permission of Boston DiMattia, Recovery Room.