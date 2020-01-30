Martin Gallery closing after nearly 20 years in the People's Building on Broad Street

click to enlarge
Google Street View
Martin Gallery has been called by Fodor's Travel the city's "most impressive gallery"
This week Martin Gallery, located at 18 Broad St., announced that after 20 years they are closing their doors on Mon. Feb. 17. The reasons for closing are personal, not financial, and the gallery will continue to represent its artists' work online.
Located on the ground floor of People's Building which owners restored shortly after initially opening on Queen Street in 1999, the gallery space is prime downtown real estate. An online listing of the unit lists the space at nearly $2 million
Until the doors close, the gallery will be offering special pricing on nearly all artwork in the gallery, selling pieces for 20-30 percent off.
Martin Gallery will participate in the quarterly art walk, held on Fri. Feb. 7, 5-8 p.m. The gallery's current exhibition, Bold & Blue
, features works from Sara Conca
, who creates contemporary, abstract work.
Located in a former bank building, Martin Gallery is one of the more striking art venues in downtown Charleston — Fodor's Travel
calls the "light-filled, grand space" the city's "most impressive gallery."
Learn more about the Gallery and its artists online
.