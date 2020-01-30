Help Dockery's and Volvo Car Stadium design their new beer label

click to enlarge
Create a cool design like this one, which graced last year's beer
Volvo Car Stadium once again teams up with Daniel Island's Dockery's to create a special craft beer for the venue's 2020 Volvo Car Open and concert series. This year's beer, Hop the Net IPA, needs a can design — and that's where you come in.
Artists interested in designing this year's beer can label can enter the contest
online now through Feb. 23. Winners receive recognition on the label and at the launch event, as well as $500, and tickets to the Volvo Car Open finals.
A perfect warm weather beer, Hop the Net IPA is a slightly tropical India Pale Ale brewed with Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado Hops. It joins last year's collab beer, No Fault Stadium Beer, at Volvo Car Stadium.
Those creating designs should keep sunny vibes in mind, with a focus on the upcoming tennis tournament, the summer concert series, and the Lowcountry.
In a press release Volvo Car Open tournament director Bob Moran said: "We had 40 entries to choose from [last year] that really explored the place that the Volvo Car Open and the concert series have in the hearts of Charlestonians."
For more info on the contest email Chad Elkins, chad@dockerysdi.com.