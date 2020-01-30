Comedian and science podcaster Shane Mauss brings his psychedelic show to Theatre 99

click to enlarge
This guy is gonna tell us about psychedelic drugs
Presented by the Here We Are podcast, Head Talks with Shane Mauss heads to Theatre 99 on Wed. Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25/day of, $18/adv. and can be purchased online
Mauss is a stand-up comedian and science podcaster and his show, Head Talks, combines comedy, science, and psychedelic research. The Head Talks tour has partnered with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies
(MAPS) and DanceSafe
; in each city, Mauss is joined by a new psychedelic researcher for a talk.
Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A with Mauss and this show’s special guest, anthropologist and political ecologist, Sophia Rokhlin. Rokhlin is co-author of the new book, When Plants Dream: Ayahuasca, Amazonian Shamanism and the Global Psychedelic Renaissance
Through comedy and science, Mauss hopes to lessen the stigma that surrounds psychedelic drugs and normalize their use. Learn more about Mauss and check out his other interviews with scientists online at herewearepodcast.com
@ Theatre 99
280 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Feb. 5, 8 p.m.
Price:
$18/adv., $25/door
Comedy