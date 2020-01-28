Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Jenna Bush Hager brings her book tour to Charleston this May
Former first daughter and granddaughter
Posted
by Shannon Murray
on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 2:15 PM
Topics: Books
click to enlarge
Head to the Gaillard this May 2 to hear from Today
show host, Jenna Bush Hager. She'll share never before heard secrets about her life in the presidential family from her new book Everything Beautiful In Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss.
Each ticket includes a copy of her book and prices range from $40-$150
.
Bring your friends and family to hear Hager discuss the most messy, complicated, and hilarious moments of her life. At the event, Hager will share lessons she learned from her grandparents about parenthood, marriage, and (very) early wake-up calls.
Everything Beautiful In Its Time
features stories about all of Hager's grandparents, including George and Barbara Bush and her maternal grandparents, Harold and Jenna Welch. Hager hopes to capture both the joyous and bittersweet moments in life.
@ Charleston Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., May 2, 7-8 p.m.
(843) 242-3102
Price:
$40+
Books + Poetry
Tags: Jenna Bush Hager, Book Tour, Image