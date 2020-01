Jenna Bush Hager brings her book tour to Charleston this May

click to enlarge Gaillard Center

Head to the Gaillard this May 2 to hear fromshow host, Jenna Bush Hager. She'll share never before heard secrets about her life in the presidential family from her new bookEach ticket includes a copy of her book and prices range from $40-$150 Bring your friends and family to hear Hager discuss the most messy, complicated, and hilarious moments of her life. At the event, Hager will share lessons she learned from her grandparents about parenthood, marriage, and (very) early wake-up calls.features stories about all of Hager's grandparents, including George and Barbara Bush and her maternal grandparents, Harold and Jenna Welch. Hager hopes to capture both the joyous and bittersweet moments in life.