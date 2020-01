PechaKucha 36 features writers, healers, comedians, makers, and more

click to enlarge Stephen Blackmon

PechaKucha chapters all over the world will be celebrating Feb. 20

PK 36 presenters include:



PechaKucha 36 @ Charleston Music Hall 37 John St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Thu., Feb. 20, 7 p.m. Price: $12

PechaKucha (PK) returns to the Music Hall on Thurs. Feb. 20, presented as part of an international PechaKucha night, held in 1,200 cities around the world. PK 36 takes place on 02.20.2020, a date that is symbolic of the PK format, in which a presenter shows 20 slides with 20 seconds of commentary each.Tickets ($12) for this event can be purchased online or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m., a self-described soul artist who works in vibrational healing-Comedian, actor, and teacher Henry Riggs and, co-hosts of the podcast (and soon to be released book) Tales from the Manor J. Stark owners and creatorsand-Interior designer and owner of JLV Creative Jesse Vickers

-Co-owner and chef at Malagon Juan Cassalet -Designer and Silversmith Kaminer Haislip -Actor, educator, playwright, andtheater critic, Michael Smallwood -Actor, vocalist, and arts education advocate Nakeisha Daniel will emcee the event with Professor Ping as DJ.Learn more about PechaKucha online at pechakucha.com