PechaKucha 36 features writers, healers, comedians, makers, and more

Stephen Blackmon
PechaKucha chapters all over the world will be celebrating Feb. 20
PechaKucha (PK) returns to the Music Hall on Thurs. Feb. 20, presented as part of an international PechaKucha night, held in 1,200 cities around the world. PK 36 takes place on 02.20.2020, a date that is symbolic of the PK format, in which a presenter shows 20 slides with 20 seconds of commentary each.
Tickets ($12) for this event can be purchased online
or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.
PK 36 presenters include:
-Beki Crowell
, a self-described soul artist who works in vibrational healing
-Comedian, actor, and teacher Henry Riggs
-Jae Smith
and Bennett Jones
, co-hosts of the podcast (and soon to be released book) Tales from the Manor
-J. Stark
owners and creators Jess Nicoles
and Erik Holmberg
-Interior designer and owner of JLV Creative Jesse Vickers
-Co-owner and chef at Malagon Juan Cassalet
-Designer and Silversmith Kaminer Haislip
-Actor, educator, playwright, and City Paper
theater critic, Michael Smallwood
-Actor, vocalist, and arts education advocate Nakeisha Daniel
-Ryan "Wolfgang" Zimmerman
will emcee the event with Professor Ping as DJ.
Learn more about PechaKucha online at pechakucha.com
.
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
Price:
$12
Festivals + Events and Lectures + Seminars