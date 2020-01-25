Saturday, January 25, 2020

You can catch two stage readings of "The Cigar Factory" at Queen Street Playhouse this February

History comes alive

Posted by Priscilla Vanartsdalen on Sat, Jan 25, 2020 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge The Cigar Factory is both a book and a play, and you can see its stage adaptation at Queen Street Playhouse next month - PROVIDED
The Cigar Factory, a stage adaptation of Michele Moore's book of the same name, will come alive on stage in two performance readings at Queen Street Playhouse on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets for this production are $15 and can be purchased online.

click to enlarge Michele Moore's book was published in 2016 - PROVIDED
The Cigar Factory is an award-winning novel of Charleston written and adapted to the stage by Moore. This book-turned-play tells the intertwined story (spanning the years 1917-1946) of two families native to Charleston.

In her novel, Moore portrays the parallel lives of two women during the world wars, one white and one African American, working in the same segregated cigar factory and kept oblivious to the treatment of the other.

Since The Cigar Factory's publication in 2016, residents of the community have come together in encouraging and offering support to Moore in her efforts to create the fully staged, two-act play that will bring her story to a broader audience.

If you can't make it to one of the staged readings next month, you can still support the play's journey to the stage by donating online.
Event Details The Cigar Factory: Stage readings
@ Queen Street Playhouse
20 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 22, 3 p.m.
Price: $15
Theater
Map

