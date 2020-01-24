Friday, January 24, 2020

Tim Banks celebrates his latest book Nian, The Chinese New Year Dragon at Blue Bicycle this Saturday

Just in time for the Chinese New Year

Posted by Christian Robinson on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 8:31 AM

click to enlarge Mei takes on the dragon Nian in this beautifully illustrated new book - TIMOTHY BANKS
  • Timothy Banks
  • Mei takes on the dragon Nian in this beautifully illustrated new book
Blue Bicycle Books hosts a book release party on Sat. Jan. 25, 1-3 p.m., for a new book titled, Nian, The Chinese New Year Dragon. The book, written by California-based author Virginia Loh-Hagan, is illustrated by Charleston's Tim Banks, who will be at the book release party to read the book, sign copies, and paint watercolors.

The book release is timed with the Chinese New Year since the book itself is (unsurprisingly) set around and written about the Chinese New Year.

click to enlarge TIMOTHY BANKS & VIRGINIA LOH-HAGAN
  • Timothy Banks & Virginia Loh-Hagan
Loh-Hagan retells the legend of Nian with a young girl, Mei, as the protagonist who must fight off the evil Dragon Nian and save her village. Loh-Hagan takes some creative liberties with this traditional Chinese legend, but still captures the true meaning and origins of the tale.

Banks' brilliant artwork hearkens to traditional Chinese brush-work and complements Loh-Hagan's words.
Event Details Nian, The Chinese New Year Dragon
@ Blue Bicycle Books
420 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Jan. 25, 1 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Books + Poetry
