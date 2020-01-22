Carolopolis awards celebrate the Preservation Society's top honors on Thurs. Jan. 30

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
You'll see these plaques all over town
Walking around downtown Charleston, it's hard to ignore the city's restored homes. To recognize the preservation, renovation, and rehabilitation of these buildings the Preservation Society
grants one house a year with the Carolopolis award, the familiar pendant affixed near the winning homes' front doors.
The word Carolopolis comes from the latin Carolus, meaning Charles, and the greek polis, meaning city.
The 66th Carolopolis award ceremony will take place on Thurs. Jan. 30 at the Riviera Theater — a restored historic building itself. The award, presented by Belmond Charleston Place and Carriage Properties, goes to buildings that fulfill certain requirements
and exemplify the Preservation Society's mission to save historic structures in the city.
Tickets to the ceremony
are $75 for Preservation Society members and $100 to guests. Historic house lovers, snag 'em while you can. Following the ceremony will be a reception, beer/wine, and live music.
@ Riviera Theatre
225 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Jan. 30
Price:
$100
Festivals + Events