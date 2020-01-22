Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Carolopolis awards celebrate the Preservation Society's top honors on Thurs. Jan. 30

Old homes, new plaques

Posted by Shannon Murray on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge You'll see these plaques all over town - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • You'll see these plaques all over town
Walking around downtown Charleston, it's hard to ignore the city's restored homes. To recognize the preservation, renovation, and rehabilitation of these buildings the Preservation Society grants one house a year with the Carolopolis award, the familiar pendant affixed near the winning homes' front doors.

The word Carolopolis comes from the latin Carolus, meaning Charles, and the greek polis, meaning city.

The 66th Carolopolis award ceremony will take place on Thurs. Jan. 30 at the Riviera Theater — a restored historic building itself. The award, presented by Belmond Charleston Place and Carriage Properties, goes to buildings that fulfill certain requirements and exemplify the Preservation Society's mission to save historic structures in the city.

Tickets to the ceremony are $75 for Preservation Society members and $100 to guests. Historic house lovers, snag 'em while you can. Following the ceremony will be a reception, beer/wine, and live music.
Event Details Carolopolis Awards
@ Riviera Theatre
225 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Jan. 30
Price: $100
Festivals + Events
Map

 

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Carolopolis Awards @ Riviera Theatre

    • Thu., Jan. 30 $100

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS