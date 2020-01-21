National Book Foundation presents special event at the Main Library on Thurs. Jan. 30

click to enlarge File photo

Jericho Brown joins Akwaeke Emezi for a discussion about breaking conventions



Jericho Brown, author of The Tradition, was a 2019 National Book Award finalist and Pet author Akwaeke Emezi was an honoree on the NBF "5 Under 35" list.



This event will feature brief readings, a short moderated discussion, Q&A, and a book signing. Event Details National Book Foundation Presents: The Art of Invention with Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi @ Charleston County Public Library 68 Calhoun St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Thu., Jan. 30, 6 p.m. Price: Free to attend Books + Poetry Map

Head to the Main Library on Thurs. Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. for a free event with the National Book Foundation (NBF).Featuring Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi, the NBF is kicking off the spring season with a discussion on breaking convention to create brand new forms, worlds, and hybrid genres. They will be talking about what distribution and invention means for the future of literature.