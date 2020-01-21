Tuesday, January 21, 2020

National Book Foundation presents special event at the Main Library on Thurs. Jan. 30

With Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi

Posted by Shannon Murray on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge Jericho Brown joins Akwaeke Emezi for a discussion about breaking conventions - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Jericho Brown joins Akwaeke Emezi for a discussion about breaking conventions
Head to the Main Library on Thurs. Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. for a free event with the National Book Foundation (NBF).

Featuring Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi, the NBF is kicking off the spring season with a discussion on breaking convention to create brand new forms, worlds, and hybrid genres. They will be talking about what distribution and invention means for the future of literature.

Jericho Brown, author of The Tradition, was a 2019 National Book Award finalist and Pet author Akwaeke Emezi was an honoree on the NBF "5 Under 35" list.

This event will feature brief readings, a short moderated discussion, Q&A, and a book signing.
Event Details National Book Foundation Presents: The Art of Invention with Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Jan. 30, 6 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Books + Poetry
Map

Topics: Books

Tags: , , ,

Location

Related Events

  • National Book Foundation Presents: The Art of Invention with Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi @ Charleston County Public Library

    • Thu., Jan. 30, 6 p.m. Free to attend

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS