National Book Foundation presents special event at the Main Library on Thurs. Jan. 30
With Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi
Jericho Brown joins Akwaeke Emezi for a discussion about breaking conventions
Head to the Main Library on Thurs. Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. for a free event with the National Book Foundation (NBF).
Featuring Jericho Brown and Akwaeke Emezi, the NBF is kicking off the spring season with a discussion on breaking convention to create brand new forms, worlds, and hybrid genres. They will be talking about what distribution and invention means for the future of literature.
Jericho Brown, author of The Tradition
, was a 2019 National Book Award finalist and Pet
author Akwaeke Emezi was an honoree on the NBF "5 Under 35" list.
This event will feature brief readings, a short moderated discussion, Q&A, and a book signing.
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Jan. 30, 6 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
