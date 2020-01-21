Cultivate happy hour brings art and science together on Tues. Jan. 28

click to enlarge Flickr user Raimond Klavins

Ebru, also known as paper marbling, is a method of aqueous surface design

The fifth season of Cultivate SciArt happy hour will commence on Tues. Jan. 28, presented by Cultivate , a grassroots Charleston organization dedicated to starting discussions about science and art.This season is made up of a diverse range of educators who want to share their research. The Tues. Jan. 28 event, "Soil Saviors: Using Plants to Pull Pollutants Out of Our Land," will be hosted at Rutledge Cab Co. from 6-8 p.m.You can buy tickets ($15/general, $10/educators, Free/students) online The first event will spotlight South Carolina State University plant physiologist and environmental biologist Florence Anoruo, who will discuss the use of plants to pull pollutants from the ground. Anoruo recently returned from the UN climate change conference with ideas to share galore about cleaning up our backyards.Cultivate's art director Marielena Martinez will introduce attendees to the art of Ebru, floating paints in water and wicking pictures onto paper.

Experts like Melissa Hughes, David Parisi, along with Martinez will spearhead this season’s events as they cover topics relating to biology, art, and emerging media.



Martinez notes, “Science, like art, pushes boundaries — the two combined give us a sense of freedom to explore truthfully, understand thoroughly, and find our own individualism.”





