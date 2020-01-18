Puppetry Arts Center hoping to open multipurpose space soon in North Charleston

click to enlarge Provided

The Puppetry Arts Theatre of Charleston has announced the development of a new arts and theatre venue. This venue, The Puppetry Arts Center for Civic and Cultural Empowerment (PACE), is designed to support local artists and nonprofits while also making creative and educational programming more affordable and accessible to the entire community.The location for PACE has not been disclosed yet, but it will be located in North Charleston. The 13,000-square-foot space will be fleshed out with a fully operational stage and blackbox, a gallery and museum for new artists and historical work, classrooms for school visits, and offices. PACE's goal is to simultaneously support local artists and nonprofits in need of a venue or place to work and perform while also encouraging artistic education.Puppetry Arts hopes that by creating a new multidisciplinary art venue, parts of the community that lacked the resources and opportunity to access local artists and nonprofits will now have that opportunity.In line with this hope, Puppetry Arts wants this new venue to be a collaborative fixture of the community and is seeking partners to move forward. Any arts organizations or nonprofits interested in information or investing should contact info@puppetryarts.org.