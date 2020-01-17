Friday, January 17, 2020

Creekside Comedy Night hosts Costaki Economopolous, Jan. 24-25

Former joke-writer for Jay Leno and Bette Midler

Posted by Shannon Murray on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Notorious comedian, Costaki Economopolous, heads to Charleston for two nights only for performances at Creekside Comedy Night, Jan. 24 and 25 at 9 p.m. Tickets ($15) can be purchased online.

Economopolous is best known for his frequent appearances on the Bob & Tom Radio Show with his former weekly broadcasts appropriately dubbed "The Economonologue."

As someone who has written jokes for Jay Leno and Bette Midler, Economopolous has been living his lifetime dream as a comedian for 20 years, and is known by some as one of the bigger names in comedy. Currently, you'll find Economopolous talking sports on his Quick Snaps podcast.
Event Details Creekside Comedy Night with Costaki Economopolous
@ Creekside Comedy Night
2600 Savannah Highway
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Jan. 24, 9-11 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 25, 9-11 p.m.
Price: $15
Buy Tickets
Comedy and Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  •  Creekside Comedy Night with Costaki Economopolous @ Creekside Comedy Night

    • Fri., Jan. 24, 9-11 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 25, 9-11 p.m. $15
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS