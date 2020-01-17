Friday, January 17, 2020
Creekside Comedy Night hosts Costaki Economopolous, Jan. 24-25
Former joke-writer for Jay Leno and Bette Midler
Posted
by Shannon Murray
on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 9:25 AM
click to enlarge
Notorious comedian, Costaki Economopolous, heads to Charleston for two nights only for performances at Creekside Comedy Night, Jan. 24 and 25 at 9 p.m. Tickets ($15) can be purchased online
.
Economopolous is best known for his frequent appearances on the Bob & Tom Radio Show with his former weekly broadcasts appropriately dubbed "The Economonologue."
As someone who has written jokes for Jay Leno and Bette Midler, Economopolous has been living his lifetime dream as a comedian for 20 years, and is known by some as one of the bigger names in comedy. Currently, you'll find Economopolous talking sports on his Quick Snaps
podcast.
@ Creekside Comedy Night
2600 Savannah Highway
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Jan. 24, 9-11 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 25, 9-11 p.m.
Price:
$15
Comedy and Festivals + Events
Tags: Comedy, Creekside Comedy Night, Costaki Economopolous, Image