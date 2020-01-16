Thursday, January 16, 2020
Tickets for Bruce Munro at Brookgreen: Southern Light now available
Fields of light await
by Shannon Murray
If you've never walked through a literal field of light, now's your chance
Brookgreen Gardens recently announced that tickets for the major exhibition Bruce Munro at Brookgreen: Southern Light
are now available. The exhibition, on display April 8-Sept. 12 will include seven (very large) unique works of art in light designed by Bruce Munro, a British artist best known for his elaborate light-based installations.
The exhibition will be open to the public Wednesdays-Saturdays, 7-10 p.m.The tickets
, $25 for adults and $12 for children, are the only way to see Munro's art on the east coast in 2020.
The exhibition includes seven illuminated installations and tens of thousands of components throughout the gardens. Munro's work is inspired by shared human experiences and connection.
Brookgreen Gardens is located on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island. Visit their website
for more information on this event or get a sneak peek
to the exhibition.
