Thursday, January 16, 2020

Tickets for Bruce Munro at Brookgreen: Southern Light now available

Fields of light await

Posted by Shannon Murray on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge If you've never walked through a literal field of light, now's your chance - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • If you've never walked through a literal field of light, now's your chance
Brookgreen Gardens recently announced that tickets for the major exhibition Bruce Munro at Brookgreen: Southern Light are now available. The exhibition, on display April 8-Sept. 12 will include seven (very large) unique works of art in light designed by Bruce Munro, a British artist best known for his elaborate light-based installations.
Related Brookgreen Gardens will host big-time light installation from artist Bruce Munro in spring 2020: Lights, install, action
Thousands of light 'stems' will illuminate the gardens next year
Brookgreen Gardens will host big-time light installation from artist Bruce Munro in spring 2020
Lights, install, action
Bruce Munro is a British artist best known for his immersive, large-scale, light-based installations — and he's bringing his expansive work to Murrells Inlet's Brookgreen Gardens next spring.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
The exhibition will be open to the public Wednesdays-Saturdays, 7-10 p.m.The tickets, $25 for adults and $12 for children, are the only way to see Munro's art on the east coast in 2020.

The exhibition includes seven illuminated installations and tens of thousands of components throughout the gardens. Munro's work is inspired by shared human experiences and connection.

Brookgreen Gardens is located on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island. Visit their website for more information on this event or get a sneak peek to the exhibition. 
Topics: Visual Arts

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS